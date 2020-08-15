Backlund netted a shorthanded goal on four shots and dished out six hits in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Backlund beat Stars forward Roope Hintz to a loose puck in the neutral zone and then flicked it past goalie Anton Khudobin to give the Flames a 1-0 lead in the second period. The goal was Backlund's third of the playoffs -- he's added two assists, 20 shots and 13 hits in seven outings.