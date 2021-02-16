Backlund (lower body) will not suit up against the Canucks on Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Backlund was injured Saturday against Vancouver and will miss some time with the injury. His timetable is still uncertain, so he'll be questionable ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Canucks. Backlund has eight points and 34 shots on goal through 14 games.
