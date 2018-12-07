Flames' Mikael Backlund: Out next two games
Backlund (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Nashville or Sunday against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This is a big loss for the Flames and fantasy owners alike, as Backlund has been on a roll recently, notching two goals and six points while posting a plus-5 rating in his last six games. A potential timetable for the Swedish pivot's recovery has yet to be established, but another update on his status should surface prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers.
