Backlund (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Nashville or Sunday against the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This is a big loss for the Flames and fantasy owners alike, as Backlund has been on a roll recently, notching two goals and six points while posting a plus-5 rating in his last six games. A potential timetable for the Swedish pivot's recovery has yet to be established, but another update on his status should surface prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers.