Backlund potted a goal to supplement a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 road win over the Avalanche.

With six goals and 10 assists through 23 games this season, Backlund's on pace to eclipse his 53 points from 2016-17. As an added bonus, the Swede is averaging 2:11 on the man advantage. He remains a solid but unspectacular No. 2 or 3 fantasy forward in season-long formats.