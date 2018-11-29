Flames' Mikael Backlund: Picks up assist in loss
Backlund tallied an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
It's been tough sledding for Backlund owners to this stage in the season. His assist Wednesday was just his third point since Nov. 3. The 29-year-old has been limited to three goals and 10 assists in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Multi-point night Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Third multi-point night of season•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Two helpers in road loss•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches two helpers in home win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Good to go against Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...