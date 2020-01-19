Flames' Mikael Backlund: Picks up assist Saturday
Backlund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Backlund set up Mark Jankowski's third-period tally. The assist snapped a three-game mini-slump for Backlund, who now has 22 points through 50 games. The Swede has added 99 shots, 30 hits and 24 PIM -- he's not much for physical play, and he's tracking for his worst season since 2014-15, when he had 27 points in just 52 outings.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Provides power-play helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores while down two men•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pots shorthanded marker•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Dishes another assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.