Backlund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Backlund set up Mark Jankowski's third-period tally. The assist snapped a three-game mini-slump for Backlund, who now has 22 points through 50 games. The Swede has added 99 shots, 30 hits and 24 PIM -- he's not much for physical play, and he's tracking for his worst season since 2014-15, when he had 27 points in just 52 outings.