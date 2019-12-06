Flames' Mikael Backlund: Plucks apple in win
Backlund produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Backlund was the only top-six forward to not get moved around as interim head coach Geoff Ward shuffled the lines ahead of Thursday's game. He set up his new left wing, Sean Monahan, for the second-period tally. Backlund has 11 points, 61 shots on goal and 20 PIM through 30 games this season. He's in danger of posting under 40 points for the first time since 2014-15 given his current pace.
