Backlund registered an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Backlund set up Blake Coleman's second-period tally, which put the Flames ahead 3-2. The helper ended a brief two-game dry spell for Backlund, his longest drought since another two-game one from Nov. 11-14. The 34-year-old center is not explosive on offense, but he's been relatively consistent. He's at 14 points, 68 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating over 28 appearances this season in a middle-six role.