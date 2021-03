Backlund scored a goal on three shots Saturday in a 3-1 win over Montreal.

Backlund deposited an Andrew Mangiapane centering pass 7:20 into the second period to extend Calgary's cushion to 3-0. It was the first goal in six March games for Backlund, who last found the back of the net Feb. 27 in Ottawa. The 31-year-old center has five goals and eight assists in 27 games this season.