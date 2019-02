Backlund found twine again in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Backlund has four goals and four assists as he rides a six-game point streak. The Swedish center also added a game-high six shots on goal as well as a pair of hits. For the season, Backlund has 38 points in 59 games, but the recent hot stretch and a robust plus-30 rating may make him attractive in some formats.