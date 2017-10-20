Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pointless through past three
Backlund failed to register a point for the third consecutive game during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.
Following a breakout, 53-point showing in 2016-17, Backlund has struggled to duplicate last season's success with just two goals and three points through the first seven games this year. The center is a key cog for the Flames and is usually matched up against the opponent's best scorers, so his role isn't ideal for fantasy purposes. Still, with an average of 18:47 of ice time per game (including 2:20 on the power play), Backlund is in position to turn the corner sooner than later.
