Backlund logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Backlund helped out on the game-tying goal by Blake Coleman early in the second period. The 33-year-old Backlund has now gone a month without a goal -- he last scored Nov. 7 versus the Islanders with two tallies in that contest. Since then, he's picked up eight assists in 15 outings, giving him 14 points, 68 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 games overall.