Flames' Mikael Backlund: Posts power-play assist
Backlund had a helper on the power play and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Backlund had seven shots in Game 1, but was held much more in check by the Avalanche defense in Saturday's contest with only one puck meeting Philipp Grubauer's pads. Backlund's second line is typically seen as the Flames' shutdown forward group, and they'll have their hands full trying to keep Nathan MacKinnon's line under control in Denver over the next two games.
