Backlund notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Backlund has slowed down a bit recently. He's gone six games without a goal, though he has four assists, all on the power play, in that span. The 34-year-old center had reached the 50-point mark for the second time in his career with 17 goals and 33 helpers in 75 contests. He's added 241 shots on net, 88 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-19 rating, and he'd need three points over the Flames' last seven games to match his career high from 2016-17.