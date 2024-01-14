Backlund scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Backlund has been steady, but he hadn't produced a multi-point effort since Nov. 4. In that span, he also never went more than two games without a point, but he failed to extend any streak past three contests. All in all, Backlund is doing his usual supplementary scoring this season. He's at 10 goals, 24 points, 118 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances.