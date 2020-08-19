Backlund scored an unassisted goal Tuesday during the Flames' 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 31-year-old turned in an outstanding individual effort in the final minute of the first period for Calgary's only offense on the afternoon. Backlund gathered the puck along the boards, skated towards the blue line and the center of the ice, then stopped suddenly to shed a Dallas defender and fired a shot through a crowd that Anton Khudobin was a heartbeat late getting to. Backlund has four goals and six points through nine games this postseason, but he'll need more help if the Flames are going to avoid elimination in Game 6 on Thursday.