Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pots goal in Game 1
Backlund scored a power-play goal and added seven shots and two hits in a 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Thursday's Game 1.
Coming off of a 47-point season, Backlund and winger Matthew Tkachuk combined for three of the four goals in the contest as it was the "3M" line leading the offense. Backlund only has 15 games of playoff experience entering this run, with five points in those appearances. He'll be expected to provide secondary scoring while operating on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...