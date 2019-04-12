Backlund scored a power-play goal and added seven shots and two hits in a 4-0 win over the Avalanche in Thursday's Game 1.

Coming off of a 47-point season, Backlund and winger Matthew Tkachuk combined for three of the four goals in the contest as it was the "3M" line leading the offense. Backlund only has 15 games of playoff experience entering this run, with five points in those appearances. He'll be expected to provide secondary scoring while operating on the second power-play unit.