Backlund had a shorthanded goal and two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

If the Oilers had dreams of a comeback during residual power-play time to start the third period, Backlund squashed it effectively with his shorty just 57 seconds into the frame. It's the Swede's first shorthanded point of the year. He's up to 17 points, 78 shots on goal and 22 PIM through 40 games.