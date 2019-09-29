Flames' Mikael Backlund: Precautionary early exit Saturday
Backlund was removed from Saturday's game early for precautionary reasons following a lower-body injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
With Opening Night on tap Thursday, the Flames have little reason to send star players like Backlund back into action if they are nicked up in any way. As a result, his night has come to an end early and owners will eagerly await word on his status. At this point, there's little reason to believe he won't be available.
