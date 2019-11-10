Flames' Mikael Backlund: Produces apple Saturday
Backlund collected an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Backlund found Andrew Mangiapane in the third period, who then relayed to Matthew Tkachuk for the tally. The Swedish center is on a modest three-game point streak with a goal and three helpers in that span. For the year, Backlund has eight points and 44 shots in 20 contests. He's not quite in his usual form yet, but he's beginning to get there.
