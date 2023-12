Backlund notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Backlund helped out on a Noah Hanifin tally in the first period. In the third, Backlund nearly had his third goal in four games, but it was overturned for a missed hand pass earlier in the play. The center wrapped up November with eight points over 14 games, giving him four goals, seven assists, 59 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 contests overall.