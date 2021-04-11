Backlund recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Backlund helped out on goals by Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano in the second period. The 32-year-old Backlund has produced two goals and three helpers in his last three outings. The Swede is up to 24 points, 104 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating. He sees third-line usage at even strength, but a role on the second power-play unit boosts Backlund's fantasy value slightly.