Flames' Mikael Backlund: Provides assist
Backlund dished an assist and fired two shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Backlund has two goals and four assists in his last five games, as well as 17 shots in that span. For the season, he's at 45 points in 68 games, just one point shy of his total from last season. The Swedish center has been a reliable 45-point producer in the last four years, and he's got a chance at 50 points in this campaign.
