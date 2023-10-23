Backlund registered an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Backlund has a helper in each of the last two games after coming up empty in the first four contests of the season. He put a shot on net that led to a rebound for Andrew Mangiapane's goal. In addition to his two assists, Backlund has added 21 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's consistently played on the third line and second power-play unit.