Backlund logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Both of Backlund's helpers came in the third period, with Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman scoring the goals. The 33-year-old Backlund has surged to the 20-assist mark by racking up seven helpers over his last seven outings. The center has 29 points, 155 shots on net, 53 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 50 contests overall.