Flames' Mikael Backlund: Provides power-play helper
Backlund picked up a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Backlund set up Noah Hanifin for a shot, which Derek Ryan deflected in to get the Flames on the board. In his last four games, Backlund has a goal and three helpers, two of which have come on the power play. The Swede is at 21 points (six with a man advantage), 91 shots and 24 PIM through 46 contests.
