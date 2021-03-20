Backlund collected a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Backlund had the secondary helper on Mark Giordano's second-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. The assist extended Backlund's point streak to four games, during which he has two goals and three assists. The Swedish center is up to 17 points, 78 shots on net, 26 hits and 20 PIM through 30 contests this year.