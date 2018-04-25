Flames' Mikael Backlund: Puts together disappointing campaign
Backlund matched his career best of 31 assists in a season in 2017-18, but only scored 14 goals and finished with a minus-21 rating.
The Swedish pivot was looking to extend his streak of 20-plus goals in a season to three, but came up well short despite shooting the puck more than he ever has in a 10-season career. As a result, his 6.5 shooting percentage was his lowest since he played 23 games as a 20-year-old in 2009-10. Having said all that, what might be most alarming about Backlund's 2017-18 campaign was his huge negative rating, as his career plus-minus was plus-17 entering the season and hadn't been a minus player since 2012-13.
