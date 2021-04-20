Backlund registered an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Backlund saw his five-game point streak end in Montreal on Friday, but he got back on the scoresheet quickly. The Swede is up to 27 points, 115 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 43 outings. With eight points in his last seven contests, Backlund carries a fair amount of appeal as a scoring option in standard fantasy formats.