Flames' Mikael Backlund: Quiet in opener
Backlund went minus-2 with two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Backlund was returning to action after a minor lower-body injury, but he wasn't able to make much of an impact in the first game of the year. The 30-year-old center should continue to be a staple on the Flames' second line this season.
