Backlund registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Backlund's helper was his first in four games and the 300th of his career. He's at 483 points through 897 contests over parts of 15 seasons, all with the Flames, and he's pushing for a career year at age 34. The center has 17 tallies, 30 helpers, 231 shots on net, 85 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 71 contests. He needs six points over the team's last 11 games to match his career-best output of 53 points from 2016-17.