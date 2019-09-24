Flames' Mikael Backlund: Ready to rock
Backlund (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Backlund missed Saturday's practice with an illness and didn't play in Sunday's game versus the Jets. The Flames are icing a fairly veteran lineup for Tuesday's rematch with the Jets, and that will including their Swedish two-way center. Backlund has consistently reached 45 points in each of the last four seasons, making him an attractive late-round option for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.