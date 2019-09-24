Backlund (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Backlund missed Saturday's practice with an illness and didn't play in Sunday's game versus the Jets. The Flames are icing a fairly veteran lineup for Tuesday's rematch with the Jets, and that will including their Swedish two-way center. Backlund has consistently reached 45 points in each of the last four seasons, making him an attractive late-round option for fantasy owners.