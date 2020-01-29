Backlund posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

The 30-year-old is at 23 points, 99 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating after Tuesday. Backlund returned to his traditional center spot after a long stint on Sean Monahan's wing under interim head coach Geoff Ward. It's unclear if Backlund will remain as a pivot for the rest of the season, but he did so in a third-line capacity Tuesday, which could limit his long-term offensive potential.