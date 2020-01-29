Flames' Mikael Backlund: Records helper in shootout loss
Backlund posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.
The 30-year-old is at 23 points, 99 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating after Tuesday. Backlund returned to his traditional center spot after a long stint on Sean Monahan's wing under interim head coach Geoff Ward. It's unclear if Backlund will remain as a pivot for the rest of the season, but he did so in a third-line capacity Tuesday, which could limit his long-term offensive potential.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Provides power-play helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores while down two men•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pots shorthanded marker•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.