Backlund registered three assists in Saturday's 5-2 win against Washington.
Backlund has five goals and 13 points in 24 games this season. He had just two assists in his last nine contests going into Saturday's game. Maybe his strong performance against the Capitals will ultimately mark the start of a hot streak.
