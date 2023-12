Backlund posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Backlund also won 14 of 20 faceoffs, playing a strong two-way game once again. The 34-year-old has two goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. Backlund has been steady as the third-line center, playing more of a de facto top-six role given his defensive responsibilities. He's up to 15 points, 72 shots on net, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 29 appearances.