Flames' Mikael Backlund: Registers three-game point streak
Backlund scored two goals and three points plus recorded four shots and a plus-4 rating in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
The 29-year-old scored 36 seconds into the game, but then his other two points didn't come until the final minute of regulation and both were the result of an empty net. That hurts the idea that Backlund is on a hot streak, but he still has points in three straight games. He finished November with four goals, 10 points, and a plus-8 rating in 13 games.
More News
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Picks up assist in loss
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches helper
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Multi-point night Saturday
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Third multi-point night of season
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Two helpers in road loss
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches two helpers in home win
