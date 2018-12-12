Flames' Mikael Backlund: Return date unclear
Backlund (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday evening against host Philadelphia, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
This news is corroborated by the fact that Backlund remains on injured reserve. Alan Quine has been filling in for 2007's first-round (24th overall) draft pick, though it's anything but an even exchange, as Backlund is one of the team's most most prominent special teams contributors. At this point, it's anyone's guess when he'll be back in tow.
