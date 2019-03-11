Flames' Mikael Backlund: Reunion feels good
Backlund potted two goals, one on the power-play, and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Backlund was reunited with wingers Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik on the 3M line, and the trio combined for 11 points in the contest. Backlund's power-play marker late in the second period counted as the game-winner, his third of the season. He eclipsed 40 points for the fourth straight year, sitting on 19 goals and 23 assists in 65 games.
