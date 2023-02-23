Backlund scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Backlund added an insurance tally with 3:19 left in the third period. During his four-game point streak, he has three goals and three assists. The 33-year-old center is up to 39 points in 58 contests, matching his output from 82 outings last season. He's added 185 shots on net, 65 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 2022-23.