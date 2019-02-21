Flames' Mikael Backlund: Riding modest point streak
Backlund scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Backlund converted on a 2-on-1 with a pass from Michael Frolik, and then set up a Travis Hamonic goal later in the first period. He has five points over his last three games, as well as nine shots on goal and six PIM in that span. For the season, Backlund is at 15 goals and 35 points in 56 games.
