Flames' Mikael Backlund: Rings up overtime goal
Backlund lit the lamp and added an assist in Tuesday's overtime win against the Hurricanes.
Backlund hauled in a pass from Elias Lindholm and zips past a defenseman before juking out Petr Mrazek for the win. This is Backlund's second straight two-point game and his third in the last five, The 29-year-old pivot now has 29 points and a whopping plus-27 rating through 47 games.
