Backlund scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Backlund's tallied in three straight games, but unlike the other two, the Flames took the loss Friday. The center is up to four points, 19 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through six playoff contests. He'll likely line up as the second-line pivot again in Sunday's Game 7.
