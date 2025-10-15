Backlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Backlund opened the scoring for the Flames with a snap shot at the 7:32 mark of the first period. That was his first goal of the season, but as a bottom-six forward who's taken only five shots through the Flames' first four games, he's not expected to have a significant impact on offense. He hasn't hit the 40-point mark in four of his last five seasons.