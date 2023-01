Backlund scored a goal on eight shots in the Flames' 3-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Backlund tied the game at 2-2 with a backhand on a breakaway with just over eight minutes to play in the third period. This goal snaps Backlund's two-game scoreless streak and gives him 20 points on the season. Backlund should continue to occupy a top-nine forward role and a second power-play unit role.