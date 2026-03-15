Backlund tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Backlund started Calgary's comeback effort in the third period with the team's first goal of the game. He has scored in each of the last two games and is up to 15 goals, 38 points and 159 shots on net through 66 games this season. The 36-year-old's goal Saturday helped him tie his output of twine finders from each of the past two seasons. He seems poised to lead Calgary's offense for the remainder of the season, giving him fantasy value in most deep leagues and various standard formats.