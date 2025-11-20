Backlund scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Backlund's tally at 7:34 of the third period extended the Flames' lead to 4-2. The 36-year-old has a goal and three helpers over his last five games, and he's gone plus-5 in that span as well. The center is up to four goals, seven helpers, 52 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 appearances. He's fallen short of the 40-point mark in back-to-back seasons, but he's now on pace to reach it this year despite the Flames' abysmal team offense.