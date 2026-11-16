Backlund scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Ducks.

Backlund briefly gave Calgary some hope early in the third period, converting a breakaway to cut Anaheim's lead to 3-1. The veteran center reached three goals this season, but his contribution did little to change the outcome as the Ducks scored three more times. His modest offensive production continues to limit his fantasy appeal, as this was his first goal since Oct. 26. That said, his steady role on the first line at least provides some value in deeper formats.