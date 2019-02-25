Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores opening goal in win
Backlund scored his 16th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.
Backlund now has six points as part of a five-game point streak, bringing his 2018-19 total to 37 through 58 games. A potentially fruitful matchup awaits for the Flames' forward, as Calgary get set to face the Islanders on Tuesday. In the two teams' only other meeting this season, Backlund scored a goal and tallied an assist.
