Backlund scored his 16th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Backlund now has six points as part of a five-game point streak, bringing his 2018-19 total to 37 through 58 games. A potentially fruitful matchup awaits for the Flames' forward, as Calgary get set to face the Islanders on Tuesday. In the two teams' only other meeting this season, Backlund scored a goal and tallied an assist.