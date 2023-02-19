Backlund had a goal and an assist in the Flames' 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Backlund's marker was the overtime winner, and it was provided while the Flames were on the power play. He improved to 11 goals and 35 points in 56 games this season. Backlund is on a roll, contributing two goals and 12 points over his last 10 outings.