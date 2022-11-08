Backlund scored two goals on five shots, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Message received -- Backlund was benched late in the third period of Saturday's overtime loss to the Devils and responded with his best game of the year two days later. The center now has five goals, one assist, 37 shots on net, 14 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 11 contests this season. He'll look to sustain his momentum Tuesday in a rematch versus the Devils.